German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73, Yahoo Finance reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

GABC opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.