Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

GNGBY opened at $40.24 on Monday. Getinge has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

