Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Weber stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Weber Inc has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Weber Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

