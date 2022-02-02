Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of WMS opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.49 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

