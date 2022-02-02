Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,911,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKSY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. BlackSky Technology Inc has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $17.47.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

