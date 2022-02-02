Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

