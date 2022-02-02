Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $22,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,050,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,735,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $5,526,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $2,986,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEKA stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

