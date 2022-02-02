Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst B. King now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GBCI opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.93. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

