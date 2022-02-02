Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Gap Down to $29.33

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.33, but opened at $28.63. Global Blood Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 732 shares trading hands.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

