Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

