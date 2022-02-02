Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $32.97 Million Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $32,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

QTRX opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $75,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,695 shares of company stock worth $1,190,266. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

