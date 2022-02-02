Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $29,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after buying an additional 657,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after buying an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,069 shares of company stock worth $37,850,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

