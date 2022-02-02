Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339,355 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $31,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Horizon by 53.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

