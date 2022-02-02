Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 145,309 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,309 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $31,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $124.32 and a 52-week high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.