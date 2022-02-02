Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 237,132 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,916,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 237,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $30,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NS opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -116.79%.

NS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

