Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.81

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.81 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 8.81 ($0.12). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 261,424 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.31 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.

About Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

