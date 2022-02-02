Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

