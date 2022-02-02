Graco (NYSE:GGG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

