Graco (NYSE:GGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,425. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

