Granby Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit makes up about 0.9% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $3,743,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $10,505,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $998,000.

DRAYU stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

