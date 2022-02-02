Granby Capital Management LLC Sells 32,724 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Granby Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,724 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for approximately 3.0% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLP opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

