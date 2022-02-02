Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 387,392 shares.The stock last traded at $30.94 and had previously closed at $32.41.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,921,520. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,521,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Green Dot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its stake in Green Dot by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,590,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

