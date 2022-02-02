Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $138.83

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.83 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 142.23 ($1.91). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 141.80 ($1.91), with a volume of 2,538,687 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Martin McAdam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,873.35).

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.