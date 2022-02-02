Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.59

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greencore Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

