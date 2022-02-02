Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,780,000 after buying an additional 1,445,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 182.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,609,000 after buying an additional 1,099,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after buying an additional 1,031,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.07.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.