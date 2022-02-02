Greenleaf Trust Has $414,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $60.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.