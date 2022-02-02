Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Repligen were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $202.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.71 and a 200 day moving average of $258.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.