Greenleaf Trust Purchases 458 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Catalent were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

