Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 562,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,819,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $355.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.48 and a 200-day moving average of $330.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $226.54 and a 1-year high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

