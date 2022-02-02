Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 184.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

