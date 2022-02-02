Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in January

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 515,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,153.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRGSF remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Wednesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.