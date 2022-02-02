Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in January

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 515,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,153.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRGSF remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Wednesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA is an international seafood company, which engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

