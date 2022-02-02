Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

NYSE GFF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 2,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.87. Griffon has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Griffon by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

