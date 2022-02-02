Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GFF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.87. Griffon has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

GFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Griffon by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

