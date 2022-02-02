GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$20.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.