GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$20.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

