GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $110.38 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $110.38 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003928 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002632 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000262 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,953,998 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

