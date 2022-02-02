Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Sells $23,678.52 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 21,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $23,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 12,142 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $12,870.52.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $105,869.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $362,746.68.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

