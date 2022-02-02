Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 1,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

About Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

