Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 1,625.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,604.29 ($21.57).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($24.87) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.87) to GBX 1,381 ($18.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.18) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,352.50 ($18.18). 862,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,366.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796 ($24.15). The company has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

