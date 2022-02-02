Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

HLIT opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $945.70 million, a PE ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Harmonic by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Harmonic by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 73,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

