Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €49.00 Price Target

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been assigned a €49.00 ($55.06) price target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($22.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($27.42). The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

