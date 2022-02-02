Head-To-Head Analysis: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PolyPid has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -60.10% -56.26% Surmodics 4.03% 3.76% 2.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PolyPid and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 0 3.00 Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 346.22%. Surmodics has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.88%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Surmodics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and Surmodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($1.97) -2.22 Surmodics $105.14 million 6.13 $4.24 million $0.30 153.64

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surmodics beats PolyPid on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

