Head-To-Head Contrast: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) vs. Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 379.69%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.78, suggesting a potential upside of 41.60%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59% Centerra Gold -46.34% 12.71% 9.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Centerra Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -5.95 Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.46 $408.54 million ($1.91) -4.36

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

