Head to Head Contrast: Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) vs. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp 41.37% 12.15% 1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.33 million $2.41 17.16 Cathay General Bancorp $721.11 million 4.98 $298.30 million $3.80 12.24

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iowa First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Iowa First Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay General Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.17%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Iowa First Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

