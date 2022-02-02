Head-To-Head Review: Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) & Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $40.66 million 1.76 $4.98 million $1.56 9.72 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $54.87 million 2.58 $10.64 million $2.44 13.24

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 18.18% 11.06% 0.83% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 19.39% 11.48% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of the James Financial Group and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

