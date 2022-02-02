Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

NYSE:HTA opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

