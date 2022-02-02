Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $333,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.