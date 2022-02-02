Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

HTLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 53.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

