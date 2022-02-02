Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 134.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $41,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 247,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 245,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

