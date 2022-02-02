Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hillenbrand updated its Q2 guidance to $0.96-$1.02 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

HI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 384,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,384. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

HI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 over the last three months. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

