Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

HGV traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

